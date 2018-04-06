Elite athletes head to Greenville for USA Triathlon-Duathlon 2018 National Championship

More than a thousand elite athletes are headed to Greenville County this weekend for the USA Triathlon-Duathlon 2018 National Championship.
1,100 athletes will compete in the Upstate to see who is the best in the country at running and biking.
Three races will be held. The events will be at Lakeside Park in Piedmont and on the I-185 toll road. I-185 will be shut down Sunday for the race.
Below is a full list of road closures associated with the races:
Saturday, April 7 (in effect from 5 a.m.-12 p.m.)
Sunday, April 8 (in effect from 5 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
Events begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Greenville races will qualify Olympic athletes for the Standard-Distance Duathlon at the 2019 ITU Multisport Festival in Pontevedra, Spain, according to the TEAM USA website.
