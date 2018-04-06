Elite athletes head to Greenville for USA Triathlon-Duathlon 2018 National Championship

More than a thousand elite athletes are headed to Greenville County this weekend for the USA Triathlon-Duathlon 2018 National Championship.

1,100 athletes will compete in the Upstate to see who is the best in the country at running and biking.

Three races will be held. The events will be at Lakeside Park in Piedmont and on the I-185 toll road. I-185 will be shut down Sunday for the race.

Below is a full list of road closures associated with the races:

Saturday, April 7 (in effect from 5 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Northbound Highway 20 between Interstate 85 and Interstate 185

Northbound and southbound vehicular traffic will still be able to traverse Highway 20. Vehicles will be split accordingly within the southbound lanes of Highway 20.

Sunday, April 8 (in effect from 5 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

Northbound Highway 20 between Interstate 85 and Interstate 185

Northbound and southbound vehicular traffic will still be able to traverse Highway 20. Vehicles will be split accordingly within the southbound lanes of Highway 20.

Eastbound and westbound Interstate 185 (Southern Connector) from SC 153 to the Interstate 385 interchange

Neely Ferry Rd. from the I-385 south on-ramp to Greenbriar Dr.

Augusta Rd. (Hwy. 25) — partial lane closure — single southbound lane closed from I-185 northbound exit ramp to I-185 southbound entrance ramp

Events begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Greenville races will qualify Olympic athletes for the Standard-Distance Duathlon at the 2019 ITU Multisport Festival in Pontevedra, Spain, according to the TEAM USA website.

Click here to view the official USA Triathlon-Duathlon 2018 National Championship program and event guide.

