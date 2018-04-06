Hub City Hog Fest returns to downtown Spartanburg on Friday

Officials say 24 horses were killed late Wednesday in a stable fire in Clayton County.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a suspect entered a woman's home on Wednesday.More >
Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County Thursday afternoon.More >
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >
A baby in South Carolina has died after being left for hours in a hot car.More >
The Solicitor's Office said a brother and sister were convicted Wednesday in a plot to murder a man in January 2015.More >
Friends have confirmed an Upstate native and the manager of a popular Mount Pleasant restaurant was wounded during an armed robbery on Wednesday.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a search is underway for a missing, elderly man who suffers from dementia.More >
The sheriff of Mendocino County believes a crime was committed in connection with a Woodland family’s deadly crash off a cliff on the California coastline.More >
It will come as a surprise to no one that Hawaii's housing market is red hot.More >
The Federation Equestre Internationale hosted a test event on May 5, 2018 at the Tryon Equestrian Center ahead of the World Equestrian Games. Jumping, Dressage and Para-Equestrian Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Endurance, Vaulting and Reining are all included on the competition. The games begin in September.More >
Clemson University hosts its 2018 Founder's Day celebration.More >
Clemson holds a spring practice at Memorial Stadium to prepare for their Spring Game on April 14th.More >
Deputies seek suspects in Henderson Co. farming equipment theft. (4/4/18)More >
Legend, a 2-year-old lab-bassett mix, is recovering after injuries that almost claimed his life.More >
Freedom Fighters Upstate held an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >
The GPD has some extremely fit officers! Here are some photos the department shared of Officers Anthony Collier, Christopher Pustizzi and Det. Russ Irvin's shoulder workout.More >
The Greenville Drive had their first team practice on Tuesday as they prepare to start the season.More >
The City of Spartanburg said a developer is working on plans for a trendy new bowling alley.More >
The National Park Service said crews were being mobilized and a specialty crane has been called in to recover the vehicle.More >
