Hub City Hog Fest returns to downtown Spartanburg on Friday

Spartanburg is gearing up for a weekend of barbecue and music as the Hub City Hog Fest returns on Friday.

The festival will be held in Morgan Square in downtown Spartanburg. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Live music will begin at 5:15 p.m. Friday and continue all weekend.

Food trucks will be selling barbecue and other items all weekend.

Wing samples will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and barbecue samples.

An artisans’ area and kids’ entertainment area will also be featured, organizers said.

Admission is free on Friday from noon to 5 p.m. After that, admission is $5 for ages 11 and up.

