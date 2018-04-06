Asheville man who sold heroin laced with fentanyl headed to prison

An Asheville man will spend almost seven years in prison after pleading guilty to heroin trafficking charges, possession of firearm by felon, and the sale and delivery of heroin, according to District Attorney Todd Williams.

A judge sentenced Thomas Lamont Littlejohn to serve 70-93 months in prison and 30 months of parole when he is released.

Littlejohn was arrested in May 2017 after the Asheville Police Department's Drug Suppression Unit conducted a series of undercover heroin buys from him.

Lab results confirmed that Littlejohn’s heroin was cut with synthetic fentanyl, a lethal drug.



“We’re working hard to send the message to drug traffickers that you will go to prison if you bring poison into our community,” District Attorney Todd Williams said in a news release. “When a case, such as this one, includes firm evidence of deadly fentanyl, it is our aim to obtain max-mandatory prison terms.”

