Traffic on I-385 S will be detoured via I-85 Saturday night

The SCDOT said drivers should expect a detour on I-385 South Saturday night as construction crews install the concrete deck on one of the new bridges being built on the I-85/385 Gateway Project.

Drivers will be directed onto I-85 South and then onto Exit 48/Laurens Road. From there, drivers will get back onto I-85 North, then to Exit 51-B, which will take them back to I-385 South.

The SCDOT asks drivers to use extreme caution in the construction zone and to obey all signage and traffic control devices in place.

