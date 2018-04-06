Coroner: Woman shoots, kills intruder armed with shotgun after home invasion

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Gaffney man was shot and killed during an alleged home invasion early Friday morning.

Fowler said a woman shot and killed Charles Shannon Alley, 41, of Tansi Trail after he forced his way into a home while armed and began fighting with another man in the house.

“According to witness statements Alley knocked on the door of a residence armed with a shotgun at 112 Piney Knob Drive in Gaffney about 3:25 a.m.,” Fowler said. “When a male answered the door, Alley allegedly pushed his way inside and began to fight with the resident while threatening to do harm to another male and female present also present While engaged in the altercation, Alley was allegedly shot in the head by the female resident.”

Fowler said another man who was with Alley reportedly fled after the shooting.

Alley was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX Carolina is working to get additional details.

