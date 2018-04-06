Man accused of spitting at, threatening to kill deputy after fight broken up

A man faces multiple charges after the Union County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to spit on and made threats to kill a deputy.

The incident happened Thursday night in the parking lot of the Fresh Air Galaxy on East Main Street, according to incident reports.

Deputies arrived to find two people fighting.

One of the people was John Earl Turner, 52.

Deputies said when Turner was handcuffs and placed in a patrol car, he began kicking the back window.

When a deputy opened the door to the car, reports state Turner tried to spit on him and then told the deputy several times that he was going to kill him.

Turner was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, throwing bodily fluids by prisoner, assault and battery third degree, and threatening the life of a public official.

