Small earthquake recorded in South Carolina Thursday night

A small earthquake was detected in South Carolina Thursday night, according to the US Geological Survey.

The 2.0 magnitude quake occurred just before 11 p.m. near the South Carolina / North Carolina. Th epicenter was five miles southwest of Mount Croghan, which is three miles from the border in Chesterfield County. The epicenter was 47 miles southeast of Charlotte.

