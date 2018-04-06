Small earthquake recorded in South Carolina Thursday night - FOX Carolina 21

Small earthquake recorded in South Carolina Thursday night

Posted: Updated:
(file photo | Associated Press) (file photo | Associated Press)
CHERAW, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A small earthquake was detected in South Carolina Thursday night, according to the US Geological Survey.

The 2.0 magnitude quake occurred just before 11 p.m. near the South Carolina / North Carolina. Th epicenter was five miles southwest of Mount Croghan, which is three miles from the border in Chesterfield County. The epicenter was 47 miles southeast of Charlotte.

MORE NEWS - Baby dies after being left in hot car; dad says he forgot infant was there

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.