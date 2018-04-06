TMZ: Cam Newton gets in crash in $300K Ferrari - FOX Carolina 21

TMZ: Cam Newton gets in crash in $300K Ferrari

Posted: Updated:
Cam Newton. (Source: AP Images) Cam Newton. (Source: AP Images)
ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) -

TMZ reports that Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and his $300,000+ Ferrari were involved in a crash with a dump truck in Atlanta Thursday.

TMZ posted a photo of Newton’s black Ferrari F12 and the dump truck.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. but police said neither party wanted to file an incident report.

Newton was seen walking around and did not appear injured in the photo.

The 28-year-old quarterback is from Atlanta.

