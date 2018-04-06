Deputies: SWAT called to Spartanburg Co. motel after tip about NC murder suspect

A large law enforcement presence was outside a motel in Spartanburg County on Friday.

Sheriff's Office deputies and SWAT officers were located outside the Spartanburg Motor Lodge on Charisma Drive near Hearon Circle.

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said they received information that Joseph Abercrombie, a suspect wanted for murder out of Charlotte, North Carolina, might be at the motel.

Out of an abundance of caution SWAT was called to the scene.

Deputies said occupants of one of the rooms complied and were arrested for trespassing.

Investigators are working to determine if Abercrombie was ever actually at the motel, saying the source of information was "extremely intoxicated."

Two people were detained at the scene, according to a FOX photographer at the scene.