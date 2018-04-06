Coroner: Man dies days after being hit while working in median o - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Man dies days after being hit while working in median on I-385

The Laurens County Coroner's Office said a man has died several days after he was hit by a vehicle.

The coroner said 28-year-old Zacheriah Ivey was working in the median near mile marker 19 on Interstate 385 when he was struck by a vehicle on Mar. 28.

Ivey was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital and succumbed to his injuries around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The coroner said he suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

