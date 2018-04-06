FOX Carolina employees given all clear after evacuation due to threatening package

A large law enforcement presence was outside FOX Carolina's studio on Interstate Court Friday due to a suspicious package.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called to the new station after we received the package in the mail around 11:45 a.m., addressed to the station's general manager. Deputies dispatched the Greenville County bomb squad to the scene to continue the investigation.

FOX Carolina General Manager Les Vann described the item as a package with postal wrapping and concerning phrases written on it. FOX Carolina has received previous letters from the same sender.

All FOX Carolina employees were evacuated from the building out of an abundance of caution and are safe. Approximately 25 deputes responded to the scene and Interstate Court was shut down during the incident.

Around 2 p.m., employees were given the all clear and were able to return to the building.

Master Deputy Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the contents of the package were "not hazardous in nature but definitely threatening."

It included an electric razor and cord that caught investigators' attention on an x-ray, the packaging for a compass that included a strange piece of writing, and DVDs of the Rolling Stones.

Flood said an investigation has been launched into the purpose behind the package.

FOX Carolina's staff would like to thank the Greenville County Sheriff's Office for their quick and thorough response to the situation!

