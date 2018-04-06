FOX Carolina's studio evacuated due to suspicious package - FOX Carolina 21

FOX Carolina's studio evacuated due to suspicious package

Posted: Updated:
Bomb squad outside FOX Carolina (Apr. 6, 2018/FOX Carolina) Bomb squad outside FOX Carolina (Apr. 6, 2018/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A large law enforcement presence was outside FOX Carolina's studio on Interstate Court Friday due to a suspicious package.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene after the news station received a suspicious package in the mail.

Deputies dispatched the Greenville County bomb squad to the scene.

All FOX Carolina employees were evacuated from the building and are safe.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

