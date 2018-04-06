Greer PD investigating after alarm triggered at Wells Fargo

Police said they are investigating after they responded to an alarm at a Greer bank Friday morning.

Officers with the Greer Police Department said they responded to the alarm at the Wells Fargo on Wade Hampton Blvd.

Police said they are currently conducting interviews and determining the nature of the call.

The incident was not a bank robbery, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

