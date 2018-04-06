Gaffney police to give update on shooting death of teen in 2017 - FOX Carolina 21

Gaffney police to give update on shooting death of teen in 2017

Jasmin McGill (Source: Family) Jasmin McGill (Source: Family)
The Gaffney Police Department is expected to give an update on Friday in the investigation into the shooting death of a teenager in 2017.

Jasmin McGill, 18, was shot during an incident outside a residence on Lincoln Drive in August 2017. She later passed away due to injuries at a Spartanburg hospital.

Offers said at 4 p.m. on Friday they will be holding a press conference in the case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Reward offered for info in 'senseless' killing of 18-year-old woman

