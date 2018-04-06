Gaffney police to give update on shooting death of teen in 2017

The Gaffney Police Department is expected to give an update on Friday in the investigation into the shooting death of a teenager in 2017.

Jasmin McGill, 18, was shot during an incident outside a residence on Lincoln Drive in August 2017. She later passed away due to injuries at a Spartanburg hospital.

Offers said at 4 p.m. on Friday they will be holding a press conference in the case.

