Police: 49-year-old man arrested in Gaffney teen's 2017 shooting death

The Gaffney Police Department announced Friday that an arrest had been made in the shooting death of a teenager in 2017.

Jasmin McGill, 18, was shot during an incident outside a residence on Lincoln Drive in August 2017. She later passed away due to injuries at a Spartanburg hospital.

Police chief Chris Skinner held a press conference at 4 p.m. on Friday to announce the arrest of 49-year-old Tony C. Littlejohn in the case.

Littlejohn is charged with murder in connection with McGill's death. He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on Friday.

Littlejohn was previously arrested in September 2017 in connection with the case, but only charged with breach of peace.

Skinner said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Reward offered for info in 'senseless' killing of 18-year-old woman

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.