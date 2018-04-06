Soggy Saturday with some possible high elevation snow in western North Carolina

Our weather takes a downward turn Saturday as scattered showers move through most of the area with even some high elevation snow mixing in.

Tonight will be dry for the most part in the Upstate with a few showers in the mountains with lows in the lower and middle 50s. The more organized rain will get going in western North Carolina around and after midnight and more so after 3-4 AM in the Upstate.

The heaviest rain Saturday will push through during the morning, and give way to just spotty showers during the midday and afternoon. This is also when some light snow will mix in along the Tennessee border with some areas getting around an inch or two of snow at the most.

Clouds will stay thick which will keep highs in the 50s in the Upstate. It’ll be a little different in the mountains as temperatures drop from the 50s in the morning into the 40s in the afternoon.

Rain will be mostly gone by sunset Saturday which will lead to a much colder night in the upper 20s in the mountains to middle 30s in the Upstate.

Sunday will be sunnier but still cool with highs in the middle and upper 50s. Monday and Tuesday won’t bring near as much rain as Saturday, but there are still a few showers possible those days with highs staying in the 50s and low 60s.

Better warming comes the second half of next week with highs reaching near 80 degrees in the Upstate by Friday!

