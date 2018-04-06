The 85/385 Gateway Project reaches over halfway point

Greenville Co. commuters will be happy to hear that the Gateway Project is more than halfway completed.

The Gateway project will completely transform the intersection of Interstate 85 and 385 in Greenville Co. The project is moving along smoothly and plans to continue on schedule in the spring and summer months to come. This $231 million project is still on course to be completed by 2020, and will be well worth the wait.

So far, in 2018, construction crews have made various strides toward completing this major project. Few highlights include: completed paving work on the I-385 Collector Distributor and switched traffic onto newly constructed lanes, finished erecting steel gliders across I-85 for the future I-385 median NB I-85 SB Bridge, completed and switched traffic onto a new ramp from Woodruff Road to I-85 NB Collector Distributor, demolished two existing bridges over I-85 and one of Garlington Road, and more.

The second quarter activities are forecasting to begin in the spring months of 2018. The SCDOT's contractor, the Flatiron-Zachary Join Venture, predicts the following progress over the months to come: storm drainage, embankment placement, wire wall construction, asphalt paving, substructure, and superstructure work, and much more in order to help traffic flow.

The end goal of this project is to better accommodate the daily traffic count of 200,000 vehicles on the intersection of I-85/I-385. To do this, ten new bridge structures will be constructed, I-85 will be widened to four lanes from interchange north bound to Pelham Road, and a portion of I-385 will be widened to three, just to name a few.

For more information on the Gateway Project you can visit their website: http://www.85385gateway.com/

MORE NEWS: FOX Carolina employees given all clear after evacuation due to threatening package

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.