Deputies: Routine traffic patrol leads to meth trafficking bust

A deputy with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office stopped a swerving car on a Wednesday night, not knowing what he'd find inside.

According to deputies, around 11:10 p.m on Apr. 4th, a deputy was on a routine patrol when he saw a red Ford Focus cross the double line on Highway 101. Deputies said, after initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle, the deputy made contact with the driver and smelled a strong odor of alcohol.

The driver was then removed from the vehicle, detained, and consent was given to search the vehicle, according to deputies. After the search, deputies said they found an open container of beer, and several plastic bags that contained a total of 38 grams of methamphetamines or "ICE."

Christopher Alan Cooper was placed under arrest and charged with open container and trafficking methamphetamine. He is currently being housed at the Laurens County Detention Center.

