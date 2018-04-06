Downtown Greenville hosts Fare Free Day

Greenlink is partnering with iMAGINE Upstate and Ten at the Top to offer Fare Free Day in downtown Greenville.

The annual Fare Free Day is coinciding with the fourth annual iMAGINE Upstate fueled by ScanSource, which showcases different learning experiences for youth and families through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

The event will take place on Apr. 7th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the West End and at Flour Field in downtown Greenville. On this day, the festival's transportation partner, Ten at the Top, will allow Greenlink to provide free service for the passengers on all fixed bus routes.

According to Nicole McAden, Greenlink's marketing and public affairs specialist, "Opportunities like Fare Free Day provide an incentive for first-time riders or riders who otherwise may be hesitant to use public transportation. Also, by partnering with large attractions such as downtown festivals and events, we're able to demonstrate how public transportation can help address issues such as congestion and parking," said McAden.

Based on the turnout from the 2017 event, they are expecting more than 12,000 attendees with exhibits provided by more than 70 organizations. Fare Free Day provides an opportunity for anyone who may not be able to commute to downtown Greenville.

iMAGINE Upstate event director Melissa Huff believes, "if we can provide transportation options, then more families will get to have this experience and learn about the educational opportunities highlighted throughout the festival," said Huff.

For more information about the event, visit https://imagineupstate.org/.

