Horse rescued from septic tank in Polk Co.

LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a suspect entered a woman's home on Wednesday.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a suspect entered a woman's home on Wednesday.More >
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Gaffney man was shot and killed during an alleged home invasion early Friday morning.More >
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Gaffney man was shot and killed during an alleged home invasion early Friday morning.More >
The Laurens County Coroner's Office said a man has died several days after he was hit by a vehicle.More >
The Laurens County Coroner's Office said a man has died several days after he was hit by a vehicle.More >
The family of a bullied 12-year-old girl used her obituary to describe the intense pain she suffered before taking her own life.More >
The family of a bullied 12-year-old girl used her obituary to describe the intense pain she suffered before taking her own life.More >
A baby in South Carolina has died after being left for hours in a hot car.More >
A baby in South Carolina has died after being left for hours in a hot car.More >
Officials say 24 horses were killed late Wednesday in a stable fire in Clayton County.More >
Officials say 24 horses were killed late Wednesday in a stable fire in Clayton County.More >
Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County Thursday afternoon.More >
Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County Thursday afternoon.More >
Recovery crews are continuing their search for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Bibb Pond.More >
Recovery crews are continuing their search for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Bibb Pond.More >
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >
Hub City Hog Fest held in Spartanburg. (4/6/18)More >
Hub City Hog Fest held in Spartanburg. (4/6/18)More >
A horse was rescued from a septic tank in Polk County.More >
A horse was rescued from a septic tank in Pol County.More >
The FOX Carolina studio was evacuated Friday afternoon due to a suspicious package.More >
The FOX Carolina studio was evacuated Friday afternoon due to a suspicious package.More >
The Federation Equestre Internationale hosted a test event on May 5, 2018 at the Tryon Equestrian Center ahead of the World Equestrian Games. Jumping, Dressage and Para-Equestrian Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Endurance, Vaulting and Reining are all included on the competition. The games begin in September.More >
The Federation Equestre Internationale hosted a test event on May 5, 2018 at the Tryon Equestrian Center ahead of the World Equestrian Games. Jumping, Dressage and Para-Equestrian Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Endurance, Vaulting and Reining are all included on the competition. The games begin in September.More >
Clemson University hosts its 2018 Founder's Day celebration.More >
Clemson University hosts its 2018 Founder's Day celebration.More >
Clemson holds a spring practice at Memorial Stadium to prepare for their Spring Game on April 14th.More >
Clemson holds a spring practice at Memorial Stadium to prepare for their Spring Game on April 14th.More >
Deputies seek suspects in Henderson Co. farming equipment theft. (4/4/18)More >
Deputies seek suspects in Henderson Co. farming equipment theft. (4/4/18)More >
Legend, a 2-year-old lab-bassett mix, is recovering after injuries that almost claimed his life.More >
Legend, a 2-year-old lab-bassett mix, is recovering after injuries that almost claimed his life.More >
Freedom Fighters Upstate held an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >
Freedom Fighters Upstate held an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >
The GPD has some extremely fit officers! Here are some photos the department shared of Officers Anthony Collier, Christopher Pustizzi and Det. Russ Irvin's shoulder workout.More >
The GPD has some extremely fit officers! Here are some photos the department shared of Officers Anthony Collier, Christopher Pustizzi and Det. Russ Irvin's shoulder workout.More >