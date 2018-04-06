Horse rescued from septic tank in Polk Co.

The Polk Equine Emergency Rescue said their agency was involved in the rescue of a horse from a septic tank.

According to the organization, the tank had to be removed by hand so rescuers could strap the horse from underneath. The horse was then lifted out of the tank.

The horse is sore and scraped up, but is improving after being washed.

Fire departments from Campobello, Inman and Landrum assisted in the rescue.

