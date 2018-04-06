Simpsonville Chick-fil-A employees make customer's day after last chemo treatment

It’s a walk Telisa Pennington had been fighting to take since September of last year - a few steps to a bell at her doctor’s office signaling her last chemo treatment.

"It was amazing,” described Pennington. “I was elated! Lots of emotions! It's been surreal."

It was the walk into this Chick-fil-A that made Pennington’s day even sweeter. Aside from the fact the chicken noodle soup and chicken sandwiches are just a few of the foods that didn’t make her sick after a chemo treatment, she said the employees stepped up.

"I walked up and Michelle was taking care of me and we were talking,” described Pennington. “I was still riding that high of ringing the bell."

Michelle Lacons Coxie was the cashier ringing up Pennington’s order at the time.

"When she was telling me that, she already had her debit card out and I stopped her from paying,” said Lacons Coxie. “Told her lunch was on me."

That’s when Pennington said Lacons Coxie high-fived her and started a chain reaction.

"I started getting hugs. There were tears,” said Pennington. “They were celebrating with me. That was such an amazing feeling that people were relating on such a level to me."

Michelle says it’s a moment she'll never forget after watching her husband ring a similar bell after he had a kidney transplant.

"I just wanted to hug her,” she said. “I had no idea, but when she was sharing her story, it took me back to my husband and seeing what he went though."

As for Pennington, who is a regular at the Simpsonville Chick-fil-A, she said these employees are like family now.

"That's what made it so human to know that I wasn't alone,” said Pennington. “To know that there are other people that share in this battle we call cancer."

Her next step is a double mastectomy May 16. Then Pennington has another battle ahead of her - kidney cancer.

There is a GoFundMe set up where you can donate to help with medical expenses. Click HERE.

There’s also a fundraiser Saturday April 7 in Simpsonville at the Renovation Church at 611 Richardson St from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. where they are hosting a Zumbathon to also help with expenses.

