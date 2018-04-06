Coroner: Missing Greenville Co. man pronounced dead after found unresponsive in car at Mauldin apt complex

Work attire worn by Jacob Huffman when he was last seen. (FOX Carolina 4/7/18)

The coroner has confirmed the death of a Greenville County man reported missing after he never came home from work.

"Each hour that goes by, it's not good because this is not normal for him," Jacob's sister, Heidi Smith said.

Jacob Huffman's family says he left work sick around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning and never returned home. Huffman works at Grass Nerds in Mauldin.

"Jacob's boss said he left work very sick and said he was going home," Smith said, "He said Jacob was not in a condition to go anywhere."

According to the family, Huffman's mother is currently visiting from Arizona and became worried when she had not seen or heard from him. Huffman's mother repeatedly called his cell phone, but never got an answer.

His mother said, as a last resort, she called and checked his voicemail. His family said they became increasingly worried after hearing a threatening voicemail someone had left on Jacob's phone.

"The voicemail that my mom heard on my brother's phone said you owe me money. You know you owe me money and I'm going to come find you to get my money," said Smith.

His mother said his phone was ringing, but is now going straight to voicemail.

"His phone is dead. He's not been on Facebook. He's not been in contact with anyone at all," Smith said, "This is not like him at all."

Huffman's family said he has never disappeared before and it is unusual for him to not answer his phone.

He is 29-years-old and has brown hair and blue eyes. He drives a silver 2000 Hyundai Santa Fe with a 'Salt Life' sticker on the back windshield. His mother said he was last seen wearing his work attire, which consist of a blue shirt and khakis.

The family held a press conference on Saturday pleading for Huffman to return. His mother sent a personal message to her son.

“If you’re watching son, I brought you into this world. God gave me your name. He has a purpose, He has a plan for your life. He has a plan and a purpose. And I know you been going through some struggles son, but you are loved by so many people.”

His mother said she checked her son's bank account and his most recent purchase was a large one out of Greenville County using PayPal. She said the purchase was very unusual because she doesn't believe her son knows how to use PayPal.

The coroner's office confirmed around 9:50 p.m. that Jacob Huffman had been found unresponsive in his vehicle at Terrace Apartments in Mauldin. The call came in just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The coroner said EMS responded and paramedics pronounced Huffman dead at 6:03 p.m.

His cause of death has not yet been determined and autopsy has been set for Monday.

Greenville County Coroner's Office and Mauldin Police are investigating the case at this time.

