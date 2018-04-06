Family reports Greenville Co. man missing after he never came home from work

The family of a Greenville County man has reported him missing after he never came home from work.

Jacob Huffman's family says he left work sick around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning and never returned home. Huffman works at Grass Nerds in Mauldin.

According to the family, Huffman's mother is currently visiting from Arizona and became worried when she had not seen or heard from him. Huffman's mother repeatedly called his cell phone, but never got an answer.

His mother said his phone was ringing, but is now going straight to voicemail.

Huffman's family said he has never disappeared before and it is unusual for him to not answer his phone.

He is 29-years-old and has brown hair and blue eyes. He drives a silver 2000 Hyundai Santa Fe with a 'Salt Life' bumper sticker on the back.

The family had filed a missing persons report with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

