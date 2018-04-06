Greenville Harris Teeter now hiring for all positions, expected to open this Summer

Greenville Harris Teeter now hiring for all positions, expected - FOX Carolina 21

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Looking for a job?

Head to Harris Teeter, then. A brand new store is opening this Summer in Greenville.

The grocery chain will be just part of a mixed-use complex in downtown Greenville. Construction began on the project in July 2017, and the city invested $2.8 million into it.

The company says it's actively hiring for ALL positions, so now is the time if you want to get your foot in the door.

For a list of current job openings at the store, visit their careers page HERE.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Construction begins on new mixed-use complex in downtown Greenville

