Police: Caller threatens Senator Tim Scott during book tour stop in Spartanburg

Officials with Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and Spartanburg Police Department were investigating a threat made over the phone to a South Carolina lawmaker on Thursday.

Police said they received a call from an officer around 3 p.m., requesting that additional officers stop by First Baptist Church of Spartanburg and address a threat that had been made.

Upon arrival, police spoke with David Hill, Director of Facilities, who told them that it was a woman who'd called. SLED was then called in to assist.

Police said the employee who took the call said she received it around 11:50 a.m. The employee told officers that a woman had asked about the event taking place with Senator Tim Scott, and when she was told that it would be held at First Baptist Church of Spartanburg Thursday night, the caller stated, "Well if you have any glassed areas then they need to be bullet proof."

The employee told police that was when she began letting other church staff know about the call.

Our FOX Carolina crew was at the book tour event at the church featuring Senator Tim Scott and Rep. Trey Gowdy, and reported observing extra security and law enforcement presence on site.

