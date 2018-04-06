Troopers report injuries, roadway blocked after Travelers Rest crash

Troopers said at least one person was hurt in a crash in Greenville County on Friday.

The call came in at 9:12 p.m.

Troopers said the crash happened along US 276 at Renfrew Avenue.

Our FOX Carolina crew nearby reported that all of Geer Hwy was blocked off and traffic was being detoured away from the scene.

