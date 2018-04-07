Upstate high school student battling cancer passes away

Church officials confirm an Upstate high school student battling cancer has passed away.

Officials with the Covenant United Methodist Church say Bella Muntean, a freshman at Riverside High School, passed away Friday night. She had been battling with cancer for two years, and at the beginning of March she was moved to hospice treatment.

Details on Muntean's service have not yet been released.

Here is the full statement from the church:

"Covenant family, it is with heavy hearts that we tell you our sweet Bella went home to be with the Lord. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers! Her story and life will continue to live in the hearts that her beautiful spirit has touched. May we all strive to live our lives as Christlike as she did! Details about her service will be given at a later time."

