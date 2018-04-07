Ben Boulware opens new, innovative group training center in Anderson

Former Clemson University linebacker Ben Boulware announced the opening of a new training center in Anderson, South Carolina.

Boulware, along with former Newberry College football player Marcus Brown, founded The Junkyard Fitness, which officially opens next week! Boulware made the announcement on Facebook.

"Proud to announce the newest and most innovative group training center in South Carolina @thejunkyardfitness ! Our training regime is an experience offered no where else in the nation... but don't take my word for it, come see for yourself! Sign up for a pre opening class and preorder your membership NOW at www.thejunkyardfitness.com Come transform your body, vibe to the music and love the new you!"

The Junk Yard's temporary location is 117 N Main Street in Anderson. Once the permanent location is ready, members will go to 107 E Orr Street in Anderson.

Boulware says the training center's patented Junkyard Workout technology helps gym members determine the intensity and pace of a workout, while also staying on beat. There are three colors: blue zone for recovery and yoga, green zone is for pushing yourself moderately, and the red zone is for pushing yourself harder.

The facility is hosting pre-opening group training classes Monday through Thursday of next week, with the first class taking place on Monday, April 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost of participation is $5, either cash or Venmo.

To learn more about The Junk Yard or to sign up for a class or membership, click here.

