Police: Vehicles damaged during shooting at Greenwood housing authority complex

Officials with Greenwood Police Department were investigating a shooting at a housing authority complex on Saturday.

Police said they got a call about an incident at 103 Ohio Court near a building called 'Guy Butler.'

Officers said a few rounds were fired, but no one was injured. Police did, however, say one or two vehicles were damaged during the shooting, and they were investigating them further.

One person was taken into custody on unrelated charges, however there is no additional information concerning that person's identity at this time.

