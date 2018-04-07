Deputies locate endangered man missing out of Anderson - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies locate endangered man missing out of Anderson

Posted: Updated:
Phillip James Gillenwater (Source: ACSO) Phillip James Gillenwater (Source: ACSO)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies safely located a man they said was missing out of Anderson on Saturday.

According to officials with Anderson County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Phillip James Gillenwater was last seen by his family leaving his apartment on Simpson Road, traveling by foot in an unknown direction around 9 a.m. Thursday, April 5.

He was last seen wearing red, plaid shorts and a T-shirt. He has reddish-brown hair, a beard and blue eyes, said deputies, and due to a medical condition, he is considered endangered.

Just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies reported that Gillenwater had been located.

MORE NEWS: Missing elderly man in Paris Mountain area can no longer hear, per family

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.