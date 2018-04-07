Deputies locate endangered man missing out of Anderson

Deputies safely located a man they said was missing out of Anderson on Saturday.

According to officials with Anderson County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Phillip James Gillenwater was last seen by his family leaving his apartment on Simpson Road, traveling by foot in an unknown direction around 9 a.m. Thursday, April 5.

He was last seen wearing red, plaid shorts and a T-shirt. He has reddish-brown hair, a beard and blue eyes, said deputies, and due to a medical condition, he is considered endangered.

Just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies reported that Gillenwater had been located.

