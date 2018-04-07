A cool but sunny Sunday ahead

After a cold start in the 20s and 30s, Sunday will usher in sunshine, but cool temperatures as highs reach the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Monday will be cloudy and cool in the 50s with hit and miss showers throughout the day.

Tuesday looks a little sunnier and a bit warmer with highs in the lower and middle 60s with a slight chance at a stray shower.

Wednesday through the end of the week will be tremendous with highs climbing into the lower 80s in the Upstate by Friday and a chance for showers next Saturday.

