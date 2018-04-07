Temperatures plummet Saturday night post-rainfall ahead of a sunnier Sunday

We should be completely rain-free across the viewing area after midnight which will result in cold conditions the remainder of the night.

Lows will drop into the upper 20s in the mountains to lower and middle 30s in the Upstate, which will cause some frost and freeze concerns.

Also watch out for black ice in the mountains as the pavement stays wet and temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

A freeze warning is in effect for the mountains in Greenville, Pickens, and Oconee Counties along with Polk and Rutherford Counties in North Carolina where the growing season has begun.

Be sure to cover or bring inside any sensitive outdoor plants or vegetation before going to bed tonight. Sunday will usher in sunshine, but cool temperatures as highs reach the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Monday will be cloudy and cool in the 50s with hit and miss showers throughout the day. Tuesday looks a little sunnier and a bit warmer with highs in the lower and middle 60s with a slight chance at a stray shower.

Wednesday through the end of the week looks tremendous with highs climbing into the lower 80s in the Upstate by Friday and a chance for showers next Saturday.

