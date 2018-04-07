Swamp Rabbits join fundraising efforts for those affected by deadly Humboldt Broncos bus accident

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have joined in on the fundraising efforts for those affected by a deadly bus accident involving the Humboldt Broncos junior league hockey team.

The team was headed to the town of Nipawin in Canada for a playoff game when the crash between a tractor-trailer and the bus carrying the team took place, killing 15, per officials.

On Saturday, the Swamp Rabbits said Humboldt resident Sylvie Wellington created a GoFundMe to give back to the affected families. That fundraiser can be found here.

The Swamp Rabbits said during the team's game against the Atlanta Gladiators Saturday night, they will observe a moment of silence for the victims, survivors and families connected to the crash before the game. Those in attendance will also be asked to join together in singing the Canadian National Anthem.

Proceeds from a post-game jersey auction and a pair of team signed sticks will benefit the Bronco's fundraising efforts.

Per Swamp Rabbits player Bretton Cameron on Twitter, his brother Grayson Cameron was one of the player's injured in the crash. Via Twitter, he said his brother is doing okay.

