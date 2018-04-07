Police: Two in custody after subjects police said were shooting paintballs at vehicles fled officers on foot

Police said two subjects are in custody following a foot chase in Greenville.

Officials with Greenville Police Department said they received multiple calls in reference to people shooting paintballs at vehicles while driving around Mauldin Road, Cavalier Drive, Millennium Blvd, Laurens Road and Woodruff Road.

Police said an officer stopped one of the vehicles involved off Laurens Road, where they say the subjects fled on foot.

According to police, two subjects are in custody at this time in connection with the incident, but others may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenville Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

