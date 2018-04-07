Police seek suspect who broke into storage units in Chesnee

Suspect vehicle involved after police say man broke into storage units in Chesnee in February (Source: Chesnee PD)

Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into storage units in Chesnee back in February.

Police said the incident was caught on camera on February 23.

According to Chesnee Police Chief Danny Swafford, a suspect broke into two storage units at 206 E Chesnee Street. Police believe the suspect was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry with windows that appear to be tinted.

Swafford said in surveillance footage from the incident, the suspect appears to notice the camera and suddenly jumps back into the vehicle.

Police said they've made contact with the owner of the storage unit who provided the video.

