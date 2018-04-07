Bond denied for driver charged with DUI after fatally striking pedestrian crossing street in Greenville Co.

The coroner's office confirmed a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Greenville County Saturday night.

Troopers said the crash occurred at approximately 10:19 p.m. along S Pleasantburg Drive at Mauldin Road.

The coroner said a pedestrian appeared to have been attempting to cross the street near that intersection when the individual was struck by a vehicle traveling north on S Pleasantburg. The individual was a 46-year-old male from Columbia. He was pronounced dead on scene at 10:35 p.m. The coroner has yet to release the pedestrian's identity.

Per troopers, the driver of the vehicle was charged with felony DUI resulting in death. He was identified as 44-year-old Ronald Gene Cathey of Laurens. He was not injured in the collision.

Cathey is currently behind bars at the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. He was also charged with open container, per arrest records.

The incident is under investigation by the Coroner's Office and Highway Patrol.

Cathey appeared in bond court Sunday evening and was denied bond on the charge of driving under the influence resulting in death. He was also given $238 personal recognizance bond for having an open container and has been ordered to go before a Circuit Judge.

The coroner later identified the victim as 46-year-old Eric Jonathan Zeigler.

According to the coroner's office, Zeigler was struck in the roadway near the intersection of Mauldin Road and S Pleasantburg Drive.The coroner said Zeigler died on scene from multiple blunt force injuries. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

