Coroner responds to crash where troopers report injuries in Greenville Co.

The family of a Greenville County man has reported him missing after he never came home from work.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an elderly man who suffers from dementia is still missing, three days after he first disappeared.More >
The Laurens County Coroner's Office said a man has died several days after he was hit by a vehicle.More >
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >
A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally "butt-dialed" his boss.More >
Police said two subjects are in custody following a foot chase in Greenville.More >
Since the reunion, the two families have spent their time getting to know one another and becoming one larger family.More >
A 40-year-old Horry County man has been arrested and charged for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a 7-year-old girl in January. Jesse Ray Pence was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday afternoon and charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.More >
Church officials confirm an Upstate high school student battling cancer has passed away.More >
STEAM Festival in downtown Greenville. (4/7/18)More >
Former Carolina Panther Josh Norman held a charity basketball game at Lander University on Saturday.More >
Hub City Hog Fest held in Spartanburg. (4/6/18)More >
Spring has arrived in the Upstate! Check out these beautiful flowers in Greenville!More >
A horse was rescued from a septic tank in Polk County.More >
The FOX Carolina studio was evacuated Friday afternoon due to a suspicious package.More >
The Federation Equestre Internationale hosted a test event on May 5, 2018 at the Tryon Equestrian Center ahead of the World Equestrian Games. Jumping, Dressage and Para-Equestrian Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Endurance, Vaulting and Reining are all included on the competition. The games begin in September.More >
Clemson University hosts its 2018 Founder's Day celebration.More >
Clemson holds a spring practice at Memorial Stadium to prepare for their Spring Game on April 14th.More >
Deputies seek suspects in Henderson Co. farming equipment theft. (4/4/18)More >
