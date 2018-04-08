Troopers investigating deadly crash in Anderson

Troopers were investigating a deadly crash late Saturday.

They say the call came in at 10:33 p.m.

Troopers said they responded to Masters Blvd at Michelin Blvd in Anderson.

Injuries were initially reported in the crash by SC Highway Patrol. We have a crew headed to the scene for more details.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Police: Two in custody after subjects police said were shooting paintballs at vehicles fled officers on foot

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.