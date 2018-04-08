Troopers investigating deadly crash in Anderson - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Anderson

Posted: Updated:
(file photo) (file photo)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers were investigating a deadly crash late Saturday.

They say the call came in at 10:33 p.m.

Troopers said they responded to Masters Blvd at Michelin Blvd in Anderson.

Injuries were initially reported in the crash by SC Highway Patrol. We have a crew headed to the scene for more details.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Police: Two in custody after subjects police said were shooting paintballs at vehicles fled officers on foot

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.