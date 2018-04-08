Governor McMaster orders flags to be flown at half-staff for fallen deputy tribute

Governor Henry McMaster ordered that flags on all state buildings be flown at half-staff on Monday, April 9th from sunup to sundown.

This observance is in tribute to Deputy Shannon Dale Hallman of the Saluda County Sheriff's Office, who died in the line of duty on April 6th, 2018.

In honor of Deputy Hallman, along with his pregnant wife and two boys, Governor McMaster requests that flags from buildings of political subdivisions be flown at half-staff as well for this purpose.

