Greer PD: Man arrested after shoplifting, attempting to stab officers with box cutter

Greer Police said a man has been arrested after a shoplifting incident led to a standoff.

Officers said they responded to the Walmart on Wade Hampton in reference to a male suspect who had shoplifted and threatened employees as he left. According to the police department, officers found the suspect at the intersection of Ravenell Street and Biblebrook Drive as he was shouting "I am not going to jail."

Police said the suspect then fled, leading officers on a foot chase. When officers approached the suspect, he pulled out a box cutter and tried to stab officers, Greer PD said. Officers said they attempted to use their Taser on the suspect it had no effect.

According to police, officers then disengaged the suspect and began negotiating with him. As negotiations with the suspect began to break down, he became more volatile towards officers and then threatened to harm himself, police said.

Officers said the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office arrived to assist police and deployed their K-9 due to the increased threats from the suspect. The suspect was apprehended by the K-9, police said.

No officers were injured in the incident. Police said the suspect was transported to Greer Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Officers identified the suspect as Anthony Devass Bennett.

He faces the following charges:

Shoplifting enhancement

Three counts of resisting arrest with a deadly weapon

Two counts of assault and battery

Trespassing after notice

Bennett is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

