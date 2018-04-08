Troopers: Man dies after car strikes tree, utility pole in Greenville Co.

Troopers said a man has died after a car accident in Greenville County early Sunday morning.

The collision occurred on Old Pelzer Road around 2:00 am., troopers said.

The coroner identified the deceased as 25-year-old David Armanda Brizuela of Piedmont.

According to troopers, Brizuela's crossed the center line, ran off the left shoulder of the roadway and struck a large tree and utility pole. Brizuela was driving a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon, troopers said.

The coroner said Brizuela was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner's office, he died as the result of multiple blunt force trauma.

The collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

