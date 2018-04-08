Coroner: Woman dies after running off road, striking tree in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Coroner said a woman has died after a car accident Sunday.

The collision occurred on W. Butler Road.

The coroner identified the deceased as 39-year-old April Dawn Alewine of Pelzer.

According to the coroner's office, Alewine drifted off the roadway into an open field and struck a tree, causing her car to rollover.

She was transported to Greenville Health System and was pronounced dead.The coroner said her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest.

The case remains under investigation by the Mauldin Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

