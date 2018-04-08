Cool & rainy start to work week followed by much better warming

Our cool temperature trend continues with another chance for showers on Monday before much better warming to end the week.

Lows tonight will get down to the upper 30s in the mountains and lower 40s in the Upstate.

Monday will be on the cloudy side with on and off showers throughout the day keeping highs in the lower and middle 40s.

There also might be a brief rain/snow mix in the high elevations of western North Carolina during the morning.

All precipitation should dry up by the end of the day Monday after which will begin a warming trend bringing all highs back into the 60s on Tuesday with more sunshine.

We’ll up it to the 70s on Thursday before finally reaching 80 degrees on Friday. Our next rain chances will arrive next weekend, on which we’ll know the exact timing later this week.

