Monday rain fades into warmer, nicer days this week

This week starts cool, dreary, and rainy but a BIG warm-up is on the way!

This morning, there are scattered to numerous showers across the Upstate and mountains, with some high elevations of western NC seeing some snow mix in with the rain!

Expect this activity to stick around for much of the morning, clearing out by afternoon but clouds hang tough. This will hold temperatures down way below average – in the 50s.

Most areas stay dry Tuesday – Friday as temperatures make a rebound! Expect highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and 70s to low 80s toward Thursday and Friday.

The weekend brings unsettled conditions with a chance of rain and storms arriving late Saturday into Sunday. We’ll fine tune the timing in the next few days.

