Coroner responding to Greenville Co. crash

Coroner responding to Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner's office has confirmed it's responding to a crash in Greenville County.

Troopers said the crash was called in at 8:33 p.m.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the incident happened along S Pleasantburg Drive at Augusta Road.

Details are limited at this time. Witnesses said several law enforcement officials and first responders were on scene, and a large crowd was beginning to form at a Waffle House near the scene location.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

