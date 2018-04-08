Troopers say passenger dead, driver charged with DUI in Greenville Co. crash

The coroner's office responded to a crash in Greenville County Sunday evening.

Troopers said the crash was called in at 8:32 p.m.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the incident happened along S Pleasantburg Drive at Augusta Road.

Witnesses said several law enforcement officials and first responders were on scene, and a large crowd was beginning to form at a Waffle House near the scene location.

Troopers said a 1999 Toyota was traveling North on S Pleasantburg and made a U-turn. As the vehicle was making the U-turn, troopers say it was hit in the right front side by an oncoming vehicle.

The passenger in the Toyota died en route to the hospital, said troopers.

The driver of the Toyota was charged with felony DUI with death, driving under suspension, liquor law violation and habitual offender law.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies Upstate driver killed after driving off road, striking 2 trees, catching fire

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.