Troopers: Pedestrian dead after struck by two vehicles in Anderson Co. hit-and-run-crash

Troopers said a pedestrian was fatally struck by multiple vehicles in an Anderson County crash Sunday night.

They said the call came in at 10:34 p.m.

SC Highway Patrol said the incident happened along SC 28 at Animal Shelter Drive. Troopers also reported that the roadway had been blocked at some point due to the crash.

Troopers said a pedestrian was in the roadway and was hit by two separate vehicles. The pedestrian, who troopers said was a 44-year-old from Anderson, has passed away.

Troopers said the drivers of the vehicles that fatally struck the victim are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by SC Highway Patrol.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Family angry after video of frightened toddler goes viral

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.