Troopers report injuries in Anderson Co. crash - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers report injuries in Anderson Co. crash

Posted: Updated:
(file photo) (file photo)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said at least one person was hurt in an Anderson County crash Sunday night.

They said the call came in at 10:34 p.m.

SC Highway Patrol said the incident happened along SC 28 at Animal Shelter Drive. Troopers also reported that the roadway had been blocked at some point due to the crash.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Family angry after video of frightened toddler goes viral

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.