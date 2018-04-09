The Blood Connection holds ribbon cutting at new Easley donation center

The Blood Connection will cut the ribbon for its new donation center in Easley on Monday.

The new center is located at 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway.

TBC said community leaders, hospital partners, drive sponsors, volunteers and blood donors will join officials for grand opening festivities at 11 a.m. The festivities will include food, prizes and giveaways.

TBC said the new location is just a short distance from the old donation center, which was located on East Main Street.

"The new donor center is important for the community as a whole," said President and CEO Delisa English in a news release. "There's a gap between eligible donors and those who actually give blood. We want to draw attention to this special need, encouraging all who are eligible to donate blood at the new donation center."

English said the decision to donate blood can save a life, or several lives.

The new donation center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. People interested in scheduling a donation time can call 864-255-5000.

Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent, TBC said.

