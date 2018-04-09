Coroner called to deadly fire in Anderson County

The Anderson County coroner is investigating a deadly fire in Honea Path Monday morning.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown said he was called to the scene of a fire on Todd Road where a fatality had been reported.

Dispatchers said Friendship and Creytonville Fire Departments were called to battle the fire just before 5 a.m.

The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene.

FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene and is working to get additional details.

